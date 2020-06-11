The next big gaming smartphone will be unveiled in the coming months as the ASUS ROG Phone 3 has been prematurely leaked by online retailers.

The upcoming gaming phone was originally leaked via the Wi-Fi Alliance certification website and Geekbench database which leaked key aspects of the third ROG Phone’s internal specifications.

Much like the always-getting-leaked Lenovo Legion Gaming Smartphone, the mobile gaming smartphone has officially passed EEC certification. The ASUS ROG Phone 3 was listed with the model number Asus ZS661KS; a single accessory – a USB-C charging cable – was also listed under the model number.

But what do we know about the upcoming gaming phone? Well, the phone is currently expected to release with a powerful octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with variants allowing customers to choose between 8GB and 12GB of RAM.

Not much more is known about the ASUS ROG Phone 3, but with the smartphone’s legacy relying on delivering high-refresh displays for mobile users, we fully expect the new phone to deliver another fantastically speedy display.