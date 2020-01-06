ASUS announces a new 14-inch business laptop with a 14.9mm-thin profile and 860 grams weight

At CES 2020, ASUS today announced the new ExpertBook B9450, a thin and light business laptop that weighs just 1.91 lbs (866 gms) and comes with a 14.9mm-thin profile. Despite its thin and light form factor, the ExpertBook B9450 can survive MIL-STD-810G procedures including drop tests, shock tests, vibration tests, high temperatures, low temperatures, days of 95% humidity, and hours of sand and dust exposure. This laptop also comes with the exclusive ASUS NumberPad 2.0, an LED-illuminated numeric keypad built into the touchpad.

When it comes to specs, this business laptop is powered by up to a 10th Gen Intel Core processor, two 1TB PCIe 3.0 SSDs, up to 16GB of RAM and Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) connectivity. With the standard two-cell, 33Wh battery, you can get up to 12 hours of battery life with this laptop. With an optional 66Wh battery, you can double the battery life of this laptop to 24 hours. ASUS also supports fast charging through which you can charge up to 60% of maximum capacity in just 39 minutes.

In terms of connectivity, you won’t be disappointed. You have got a full-sized HDMI port, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, an Ethernet port, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 port and a 3.5mm jack for audio. Other features of this laptop include the ErgoLift hinge, built-in IR camera, built-in voice assistant support, and a Harman Kardon-optimized audio system.

The ExpertBook B9 will also come with the updated MyASUS software that enables seamless integration with mobile devices. Some of the new features that will be part of this update include fast and easy wireless file and URL transfers for users, Remote File Access for accessing data on mobile devices from a laptop, screen mirroring and screen extender.

ASUS ExpertBook B9450 business laptop will be available in Q1 2020.

Source: Asus