Most of the world are currently planning to come out of lockdown but that does not mean they are all in the same situation with regards to the coronavirus pandemic.

Microsoft is looking to re-open its offices around the world and found some countries are well set up for re-opening, while with others it appeared quite fraught.

In a leaked memo to employees, Microsoft identified 16 countries with the potential to reopen in the coming weeks, including Austria, Denmark, Vietnam, South Korea, Switzerland and New Zealand.

From that list, regular COVID-19 watchers would recognize Vietnam, South Korea and New Zealand as particular success stories in dealing with the pandemic.

Not so lucky is USA, with Microsoft noting “The US data is particularly disappointing, as we are seeing just a handful of states with improving situations.”

States flattening the curve include Arkansas, Delaware, New Jersey and New York, while Microsoft’s home state, Washington “appears to be worsening.”

Microsoft is currently only asking essential employees to come back to work, with the vast majority being asked to work from home until at least September.

The company has a sophisticated 5 stage plan for re-opening, which they said can both go forward or backwards depending on the situation.

“Our process of returning onsite will be gradual — more like turning a dial than flipping a switch,” Microsoft said in the note. “While that dial is beginning to slowly move forward for us in certain areas as we open some worksites, we can also dial backward.”

Workers coming in are being given a welcome pack of masks and hand sanitizer, and are being asked via an app if they have any symptoms, have been in contact with anyone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days and if they are aware of the social distancing rules.

“We all play a major role in making sure our workplace is safe for everyone, which includes self-monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” the note says.

via NYPost