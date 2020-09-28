Two years ago ARM announced their Arm Neoverse server platform, a compute-efficient technology for the data centre, and in 2019 launched their first two platforms, Neoverse N1 and E1, which delivered 60% more performance when compared to Arm’s Cortex-A72 CPU.

Recently the company announced the next phase for Neoverse with the addition of two new platforms to their product roadmap.

Neoverse V1 platform with SVE

The introduction of Neoverse V1 platform is the first in the V-series and delivers a single-threaded performance uplift of more than 50% over N1, for applications more reliant on CPU performance and bandwidth. Importantly, Neoverse V1 supports Scalable Vector Extensions (SVE), bringing massive potential for markets such as high-performance cloud, HPC, and machine learning.

SVE enables execution of SIMD integer, bfloat16, or floating-point instructions on wider vector units using a software programming model that’s agnostic to the width of the unit.

Neoverse N2 platform for scalable performance

Neoverse N2 focusses on scalability by providing an even higher-performing computing solution to address scale-out performance needs of applications across a range of use cases, from cloud to SmartNICs and enterprise networking, to power-constrained edge devices.

In addition, Neoverse N2 offers 40% higher single-threaded performance, compared to Neoverse N1, and retains the same level of power and area efficiency as Neoverse N1.

ARM says they have designed their processors to “just work” with existing infrastructure and has support from multiple operating systems and hypervisors, Xen, KVM, Docker containers, and, increasingly, Kubernetes have all announced support for Arm.

ARM says Neoverse technologies are appearing in new server and SoC designs across the infrastructure world, and software and tools support have flourished.

Read more about the new platform at ARM here.