Arctic Camo special edition Xbox wireless controller now available
2 min. read
Microsoft has released the Xbox Wireless Controller – Arctic Camo Special Edition worldwide, following its initial launch in the United States in May 2023.
This controller features a white and grey camouflage pattern and retains the ergonomic design of other Xbox controllers, including sculpted surfaces and geometry for user comfort. Earlier this month, Microsoft also launched a super cool SpongeBob SquarePants edition.
Arctic Camo features a patchwork of rugged white and grey that all tie together into one striking visual. This monochromatic multitool, from the thumbsticks to the hybrid D-Pad and all the way to the triggers, is the perfect purchase for gamers who crave a controller that exudes both style and sophistication.
In terms of functionality, the Arctic Camo controller offers the same features as standard Xbox controllers. It connects to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets via Bluetooth and Xbox Wireless technology. Additionally, it includes a 3.5mm audio jack for headsets, a dedicated share button for capturing gameplay moments, and up to 40 hours of battery life.
For gamers who prefer a more customized experience, the Xbox Accessories app allows for button remapping and the creation of personalized controller profiles.
The Xbox Wireless Controller – Arctic Camo Special Edition costs $69.99 USD ERP. A matching Arctic Camo Xbox Series X Console Wrap is also available in the United States and Canada at Microsoft Stores.
