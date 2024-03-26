Arctic Camo special edition Xbox wireless controller now available

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft has released the Xbox Wireless Controller – Arctic Camo Special Edition worldwide, following its initial launch in the United States in May 2023.

This controller features a white and grey camouflage pattern and retains the ergonomic design of other Xbox controllers, including sculpted surfaces and geometry for user comfort. Earlier this month, Microsoft also launched a super cool SpongeBob SquarePants edition.

Arctic Camo features a patchwork of rugged white and grey that all tie together into one striking visual. This monochromatic multitool, from the thumbsticks to the hybrid D-Pad and all the way to the triggers, is the perfect purchase for gamers who crave a controller that exudes both style and sophistication.

In terms of functionality, the Arctic Camo controller offers the same features as standard Xbox controllers. It connects to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets via Bluetooth and Xbox Wireless technology. Additionally, it includes a 3.5mm audio jack for headsets, a dedicated share button for capturing gameplay moments, and up to 40 hours of battery life.

For gamers who prefer a more customized experience, the Xbox Accessories app allows for button remapping and the creation of personalized controller profiles.

The Xbox Wireless Controller – Arctic Camo Special Edition costs $69.99 USD ERP. A matching Arctic Camo Xbox Series X Console Wrap is also available in the United States and Canada at Microsoft Stores.

