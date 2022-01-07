Last year, we heard that Apple was working on a new affordable iPhone called iPhone SE Plus. The new affordable will reportedly release this year and will feature the same design as the iPhone SE 2020 model, and it’ll offer a major spec bump over the 2020 model and 5G connectivity, according to reliable tipster Dylandkt.

This tipster corroborates what display analyst Ross Young said last year, so all this is not new. But now that another reliable tipster is giving the same exact same information, it’s increasingly likely that we’ll finally get a 5G iPhone SE this year. Both the tipsters claim that Apple will introduce a design refresh to the newer iPhone SE 3 in 2024.

However, Dylandkt doesn’t clarify what the new 2022 iPhone SE will officially be called. According to Young, it’ll be called iPhone SE Plus, and not iPhone SE 3.

Talking about iPhone SE 3, it’s now pushed to 2024. The SE 3 will be heavily inspired by the iPhone 11 design. We don’t know much about the smartphone at this point in time, but Young claims that iPhone SE 3 will feature an LCD display between 5.7 and 6.1 inches.

Meanwhile, we’ll know more about the new iPhone SE Plus as we move closer to the launch date. Rest assured, we’ll apprise you of all the latest leaks related to the iPhone SE Plus as and when they come to our knowledge.