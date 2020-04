Apple’s rather expensive $350 Magic Keyboard is their latest attempt to turn the iPad Pro into a computer.

The keyboard offers a lean-back experience, high quality backlit keys, a good-sized trackpad and is lapable.

On the negative side, the combination of the iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard weighs more than a similar-priced Macbook Air, and the combination remains less capable than a laptop with a proper desktop OS.

See MKBHD’s review and his conclusion below.