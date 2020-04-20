Apple promotes its new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro in a new video

Last month, Apple announced its next generation iPad Pro with the new Magic Keyboard accessory. This new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro went on sale in more than 30 countries and regions with layouts for over 30 languages, including simplified Chinese, French, German, Japanese and Spanish. As you can expect from any Apple product, the price of this accessory is insane. The Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro costs $299 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and $349 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The 11-inch iPad Pro actually costs $799. Today, Apple released a new video ad to promo the new iPad Pro and its Magic Keyboard accessory, you can check it out above.

Highlights of Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro:

Attaching magnetically to iPad Pro, the Magic Keyboard puts the beautiful Multi-Touch screen on display with its floating design.

Unique cantilevered hinges allow smooth adjustments of the viewing angle up to 130 degrees.

The portable and protective design of the Magic Keyboard delivers a full-size keyboard with backlit keys and a scissor mechanism that delivers 1mm travel, delivering the best typing experience ever on iPad.

The Magic Keyboard features USB-C pass-through charging, keeping the USB-C port on iPad Pro free for accessories including external drives and displays.

The click-anywhere trackpad on the Magic Keyboard complements the touch-first design of iPad for easy navigation and precise adjustments, adding even more versatility and productivity to the iPad Pro experience.

Several reviews of the Apple Magic Keyboard went online today and not all of them were positive. I found the below take on Apple Magic Keyboard interesting!

If you tip the Magic Keyboard over backwards it gives you the perfect angle for drawing pic.twitter.com/J7l0018kSE — Simeon (@twolivesleft) April 20, 2020

If you are interested, you can order the new Apple iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard from the below links.

Source: Apple