Apple has just made a major announcement at WWDC.

They have revealed that the company plans to take on Zoom by offering FaceTime calls via the Web. This means the service will also be available via a web app on Windows and Android.

Because Apple plans to take on Zoom, users will also be able to share and schedule a call via a link, just like other video conferencing services.

Apple will also be improving FaceTime with a new grid view, voice isolation feature, spatial audio support, and “portrait mode” background blur.

The feature is expected in the Fall with iOS 15, though Apple did not make an official launch date announcement.

