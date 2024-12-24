Apple's App Store under fire for letting 12-year-old kids download inappropriate apps

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

From AI girlfriends to weight loss trackers, Apple’s App Store is facing controversies for letting kids as young as 12 years old download inappropriate apps.

The report, conducted by nonprofit organizations Parents Together Action and Heat Initiative, reveals that the App Store hosts hundreds of inappropriate apps rated as safe for children. These apps offer AI girlfriend services, weight loss trackers, beauty filters, and adult-themed games.

After reviewing 800 apps, the organizations found that 200 were unsuitable for kids as young as four, with some apps enabling anonymous chat or VPN access that could expose children to harmful content. These apps have a combined total of over 550 million downloads.

The report also criticizes Apple’s lack of third-party oversight and its profit-driven approach to app ratings.

“Our researcher found that Apple’s process for setting age ratings for apps is inconsistent, and opaque, and relies on only developers and Apple, both of whom profit more with more liberal age ratings, to rate apps,” the report reads.

Apple usually leaves the app age ratings to the app developers themselves when they fill out a questionnaire that helps determine the app’s age rating. Then, the company reviews the submitted ratings, while it still primarily relies on the developers.

Last year, Piper Sandler‘s research showed a majority of American teens, 87%, own an iPhone.

The App Store ecosystem also facilitated $1.1 trillion in total billings and sales, with over 90% of the revenue going directly to developers. That was in 2022, and the number is expected to keep growing as Apple is now charging more in fees in Europe, including the new 5% acquisition fee and 10% store services fee.