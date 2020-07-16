AppleCare+ users in Canada, Japan, and Australia can now make monthly payments for the service

Apple is expanding the AppleCare+ monthly payments option to three more countries. The monthly payment option allows Apple users to pay for AppleCare+ monthly instead of paying up front.

Apple announced the monthly payment option in the US last year. Now, Apple users in Australia, Canada and Japan can take advantage of the same scheme. The new option will allow users to continue coverage on a monthly basis after the 24 or 36 months is over. Earlier Apple only allowed users to pay upfront for either 24 or 36 month period. However, new customers will have an option of opting for monthly payments allowing them to continue paying for AppleCare+ as long as they want.

If you’re interested in continuing AppleCare+ after the 24 or 36 month period then you can sign up here. Once signed up, Apple will charge the user monthly until they cancel AppleCare+.