Apple WWDC24 to be held on June 10th; no signs of AI visible

Apple will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) online from June 10th to 14th, 2024. Developers and students can still participate in person at a special event held at Apple Park on the opening day.

WWDC24 will be free for all developers and will showcase the latest advancements in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. Developers will gain access to Apple experts, new tools, frameworks, and features to help them create even better apps and games.

Even though not been announced, there is a chance we get to see a glimpse of Apple’s AI or at least an announcement of the partnership, which is, as of now, going to be with Google.

The keynote address lets Developers and students learn about the latest Apple software and technologies. Attendees will get:

Video sessions,

Opportunities to connect with Apple engineers and

Interact with the global developer community via the Apple Developer app, website, and YouTube will be available throughout the week.

The biggest announcement from Apple last year was the unveiling of the highly anticipated Vision Pro headset. Additionally, Apple introduced a revamped version of WatchOS that included more widgets, StandBy Mode for iOS 17, desktop widgets for macOS, and an effort to further appeal to the gaming industry.

Space will be limited for the in-person event on June 10th, allowing developers to watch the keynote at Apple Park, meet with Apple team members, and participate in special activities. Details on how to apply can be found on the Apple Developer website and app.

