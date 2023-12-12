Apple unveils two much-awaited updates: immersive video capture and personalized journaling

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today, Apple released two updates for its iPhone lineup: spatial video capture on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max and a new Journal app available for all iPhone models.

Spatial Video Capture:

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max users can now record 3D videos using the front-facing Main and rear-facing Ultra Wide cameras.

Videos with standard dynamic range are captured in 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second.

HEVC compression helps keep file sizes manageable, with approximately 130MB of video footage per minute.

Users can access and share spatial videos like any other video within the Photos app and other compatible apps.

The potential of spatial videos will be realized on the upcoming Apple Vision Pro display, offering an immersive experience at a life-size scale.

Journal App:

The Journal app provides users a dedicated space for capturing thoughts, experiences, and reflections through journaling entries.

Users can enrich their entries by adding text, photos, videos, audio recordings, locations, and other media.

On-device machine learning generates personalized suggestions for moments to write about based on user activity and preferences.

Customizable notifications and daily reflection prompts help users develop and maintain a consistent journaling practice.

Privacy remains a key priority, with entries stored securely and encrypted when synced with iCloud. Users can also lock the app with Face ID or Touch ID.

Both updates for iOS 17.2 are now available for download. Spatial video capture is exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, while the Journal app is compatible with all iPhones.

Happy journaling.