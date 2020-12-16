Google today announced that Apple TV app is coming soon to Chromecast with Google TV. With this upcoming app, Apple TV+ subscribers will be able to enjoy award-winning original shows, movies and documentaries from the world’s most creative storytellers. Users can also access their library of movie and TV show purchases from Apple, as well as enjoy personalized and curated recommendations and Apple TV channels.

With Google TV, you’ll be able to see Apple Originals in your personalized recommendations and search results, making it even easier to find your favorite shows and movies. And, you’ll be able to save them to your Watchlist to catch up on later.

Google will bring the Apple TV app on Chromecast with Google TV early next year. Google will bring this app to more devices powered by Android TV OS in the future.

Source: Google