Apple TV adds support for Xbox Elite Wireless Controller 2 and Xbox Adaptive Controller

During WWDC 2019, Apple announced support for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 controllers on Apple TV. During WWDC 2020 keynote today, Apple announced that Apple TV now supports Xbox Elite Wireless Controller 2 and Xbox Adaptive Controller.
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller 2:
The all-new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 features over 30 new ways to play like a pro, including adjustable-tension thumbsticks, new interchangeable components, up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life, and limitless customization with the Xbox Accessories app on Xbox One and Windows 10.
Xbox Adaptive Controller:
Create a custom controller experience that is uniquely yours. Designed primarily to meet the needs of gamers with limited mobility, the Xbox Adaptive Controller features large programmable buttons and connects to external switches, buttons, mounts, and joysticks to help make gaming more accessible.
Source: Apple