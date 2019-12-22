9to5Mac reports that Apple is set to make it easier for 3rd party companies to make flash and strobe light attachments for the iPhone by offering them access to the Lightning port under the Made for iPhone (MFi) program.

According to their sources, this would allow external strobe lights or flashes to connect to the Lightning port, receive power from the iPhone and sync with the built-in phone flash and camera button in the camera app and also 3rd party camera apps.

Currently accessories such as the Lume Cube work via Bluetooth, which is of course not perfect for latency and power delivery.

According to their sources, only the iPhone 11 will be supported, giving YouTubers and other heavy iPhone users another reason to upgrade to Apple’s latest devices.

The feature is currently in Developer Preview for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, and the spec has not been finalized yet, meaning it will likely be well into next year before devices with full support arrive.