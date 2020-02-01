Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, Apple closed three of its retail stores as a preventative measure. Now, the company just announced that they’re taking further precautionary measures, and closing every Apple Shop in mainland China.

Sales in stores had already plummeted in the last few days; and while the company has already closed three stores in the Coronavirus epicentre in Wuhan, they will now close the remaining 42 in the country.

While Apple chief Tim Cook admitted that there was uncertainty surrounding sales figures for the start of the calendar year, supplier Foxconn believes that the company’s backup plan would ensure that the production of 80 million iPhones will go smoothly as planned.

Source: Engadget; Image