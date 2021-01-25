Apple announces new Time to Walk feature for Fitness+ subscribers

Apple today announced Time to Walk, a new audio walking feature on Apple Watch for Fitness+ subscribers. The aim of this feature is to encourage users to walk more often. In each of the Time to Walk episode, users can experience walk alongside influential people as they share thoughtful and meaningful stories, photos, and music.
Each Time to Walk episode is shaped by the guest’s personal, life-shaping moments and includes lessons learned, meaningful memories, thoughts on purpose and gratitude, moments of levity, and other thought-provoking topics, recorded while walking outside or in locations that are meaningful to them. The narrative comes to life through photos that appear on Apple Watch, perfectly timed to amplify a corresponding moment the guest shares. Following the guest’s stories, the experience extends with the guest introducing a short playlist of songs that has given them motivation and inspiration, so the listener can continue their walk to a soundtrack intimately connected to each guest.
Pricing and Availability:
- Apple Fitness+ is available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK, and the US.
- Three months of Apple Fitness+ are included for customers who purchase Apple Watch Series 3 or later, and one month of Fitness+ is included for existing Apple Watch users.
- Fitness+ is available as a subscription service for $9.99 (US) per month or $79.99 (US) per year.
Source: Apple