Apple becomes the first technology company to hit a $2 trillion market capitalization

As expected, Apple today became the first United States-listed company to hit a $2 trillion market capitalization. Apple is also the first technology company in the world to hit a $2 trillion market capitalization. Apple’s stock market rally started in the late March. From the lowest point in March, Apple’s stock value has more than doubled in just 4 months.

When Apple co-founder Steve Jobs died, Apple’s market capitalization was at $350 billion. In just 9 years, Apple’s market capitalization has grown 5.7 times, thanks to the iPhone sales around the world.

For comparison, Amazon and Microsoft are now at $1.65T and $1.5T market capitalization respectively.

Source: Bing