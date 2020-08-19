Apple becomes the first technology company to hit a $2 trillion market capitalization

by Pradeep

 

Apple market cap

As expected, Apple today became the first United States-listed company to hit a $2 trillion market capitalization. Apple is also the first technology company in the world to hit a $2 trillion market capitalization. Apple’s stock market rally started in the late March. From the lowest point in March, Apple’s stock value has more than doubled in just 4 months.

When Apple co-founder Steve Jobs died, Apple’s market capitalization was at $350 billion. In just 9 years, Apple’s market capitalization has grown 5.7 times, thanks to the iPhone sales around the world.

For comparison, Amazon and Microsoft are now at $1.65T and $1.5T market capitalization respectively.

Source: Bing

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments