Apple has been working on becoming independent in terms of processors for a while now. We have seen reports in the past claiming that the company is working on its own processors as a replacement for Intel processors used in MacBooks at the moment.

Now a new report from Bloomberg claims that the company could be launching its own chipsets as early as next year. The new batch of processors won’t be as powerful as the Intel counterparts so its possible that Apple will launch a new MacBook lineup with its own processors. The first processors will have eight high-performance cores, codenamed Firestorm, and at least four energy-efficient cores, known internally as Icestorm. According to people familiar with the matter, Apple is also exploring Mac processors with more than 12 cores for further in the future.

Bloomberg further noted that Apple’s new processors will include both CPU and GPU, both of which are currently provided by Intel. This will reduce Apple’s reliance on Intel for CPUs and will allow the company to launch products independent of Intel’s schedule. Not only that, but Apple is also working on a 5G solution which will make the company completely independent as it won’t have to rely on Qualcomm for 5G modems. However, this is still under development and the rumoured iPhone 12 lineup will still carry Qualcomm’s modems.