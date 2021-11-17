Apple announces Self Service Repair program which allows customers to buy genuine Apple parts and tools



Apple today announced Self Service Repair, a new program which will allow customers to order Apple genuine parts and tools to complete the repairs on their own. This program will be available first for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series. Self Service Repair will be available early next year in the US and expand to additional countries throughout 2022. This new repair program is coming to Apple M1-based Macs in the future.

At launch, the most commonly serviced modules, such as the iPhone display, battery, and camera will be available through this program. The ability for additional repairs will be available later next year.

About this program:

To ensure a customer can safely perform a repair, it’s important they first review the Repair Manual.

Then a customer will place an order for the Apple genuine parts and tools using the Apple Self Service Repair Online Store.

Following the repair, customers who return their used part for recycling will receive credit toward their purchase.

The new store will offer more than 200 individual parts and tools, enabling customers to complete the most common repairs on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

Self Service Repair is intended for individual technicians with the knowledge and experience to repair electronic devices.

Source: Apple