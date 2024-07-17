Apple seemingly takes yet another jab at Google Chrome in recent Safari ad campaign

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

“Privacy. That’s iPhone” is the tagline that Apple brings in its recent Safari ad campaign. In short, the 1-minute 49-second horror-style ad pits the built-in browser head-to-head regarding privacy compared to other browsers, seemingly taking jabs at Google Chrome.

You see security cameras posing as bats following non-Apple users everywhere whenever they’re checking their mobile browsers. And while it does not explicitly name-drop Google Chrome or any other non-Safari browsers, the phones in the ad do not resemble an iPhone—which leaves us with Android.

Billboards have also started appearing all around the world, with the tagline, “Safari. A browser that’s actually private.”

Apple is putting privacy as its most important selling point, especially amid Google’s billion-dollar settlement over a misleading Incognito mode disclaimer. It’s about the customer’s trust, above all the features or even those AI gimmicks and catchphrases that we keep seeing these days.

It’s something that both Google and Microsoft have somewhat fallen behind. The Redmond tech giant’s countless unethical advertising practices gave them a PR nightmare when Recall, the know-all feature that lets you search for everything on your PC by periodically taking snapshots, was thrown under the bus for security loopholes.

The company also highlights some of the privacy-centric changes made within Safari in a recent blog post. Safari’s Private Browsing 2.0, introduced with Safari 17.0, includes Link Tracking Protection, Advanced Fingerprinting Protection, and encrypted DNS. It blocks known trackers, limits cookies, and partitions storage—in both Private and regular browsing modes.