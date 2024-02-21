Apple releases "Apple Sports"; world's third-most-watched league missing from the list

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Apple has launched a new app called “Apple Sports” for iPhone users. This free app provides sports fans a quick and easy way to stay up-to-date on their favorite teams and leagues.

Here’s what you can expect with Apple Sports:

Real-time scores and stats: Get instant updates on scores, stats, and other game information for various sports leagues and teams.

Get instant updates on scores, stats, and other game information for various sports leagues and teams. Personalized experience: Follow your favorite teams and leagues to see them prominently displayed within the app.

Follow your favorite teams and leagues to see them prominently displayed within the app. Simple and intuitive interface: The app is designed for ease of use, making it easy to navigate and find the information you need.

The app is designed for ease of use, making it easy to navigate and find the information you need. Customization: Tailor your experience by following specific teams, tournaments, and leagues to personalize your scoreboards.

Tailor your experience by following specific teams, tournaments, and leagues to personalize your scoreboards. Live betting odds (where available): Stay informed about current betting odds for games.

Stay informed about current betting odds for games. Detailed game information: Access play-by-play updates, team stats, and lineup details for both upcoming and past games.

Access play-by-play updates, team stats, and lineup details for both upcoming and past games. Watch live games: Seamlessly transition to the Apple TV app to watch live games from Apple and connected streaming services.

Seamlessly transition to the Apple TV app to watch live games from Apple and connected streaming services. Syncs with My Sports: Your favorite teams and preferences selected within the My Sports experience in the Apple TV app and Apple News will automatically sync with Apple Sports.

Currently available in the U.S., U.K., and Canada, Apple Sports supports the following leagues:

MLS

NBA

NCAA basketball (men’s and women’s)

NHL

Bundesliga

LaLiga

Liga MX

Ligue 1

Premier League

Serie A

Additional leagues, including MLB, NFL, NCAAF, NWSL, and WNBA, will be added. This brings us to what the the world’s third most watched league (subjective), and it is the Indian Premier League.