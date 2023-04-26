Apple is preparing several health-centered creations, including an AI coach service

Apple fans will be glad to know that more health-focused features will be coming their way as the company continues its health initiatives for its tech products. Some of these creations that are reportedly expected include a paid AI-powered health coach, a dedicated iPad version of the Health app, an emotion tracker, a mixed reality headset with Fitness Plus and a meditation app, and a noninvasive glucose monitoring technology.

It is clear that Apple wants its products to be fully flexible to the point of even providing health services in the most convenient ways. The company intends to fulfill this by introducing more health-related features and new rumored creations in the future. According to a report from Bloomberg, the first of the things Apple customers can expect is the AI-powered health coach with the codename “Quartz.” It will be a service that users will have to pay per month, guiding them in their sleep, exercise, and eating habits. The report describes that it will “use AI and data from an Apple Watch to make suggestions and create coaching programs tailored to specific users.” Apple’s Siri, AI, and other teams are reportedly working on the tech. However, while the report says it should come out next year, there is still a possibility that it could be postponed or shelved.

On the other hand, iPad users should soon get a dedicated Health app when iPadOS 17 rolls out later this year, allowing them to see their health info on a much larger screen. Specifically, the report says Apple will present the new iPad Health app at Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. During the event, the company will also unveil its rumored mixed reality headset, featuring Fitness Plus and a meditation app.

Speaking of the app, Bloomberg adds that Apple’s Health app should get tools for tracking emotions. This will work by giving the users a way to log their moods and answer some emotion-related questions. Through these data, the emotion tracker will reportedly allow the users to compare the results over time, with Apple hoping to use algorithms in the future to the tech to assess the user’s mood using different data, such as speech. In addition to the emotion tracker, the Health app is also expected to get a new feature aiding people who are nearsighted and have other vision conditions.

Finally, the report says Apple is making progress in its noninvasive blood glucose monitoring technology, but there is still no specific timeframe on when it will come out. It is one of the most promising creations of the company that should greatly benefit its users in the future due to its ability to use sensors instead of finger pricks to provide blood-sugar data. According to previous reports, it will be introduced via a small device, but the company reportedly also has plans to inject it into its Apple Watch.