Apple is now selling a $19 Polishing Cloth that can clean any Apple display

by Pradeep

 

Apple Polishing Cloth

Apple is now selling a polishing cloth that can be used to safely and effectively clean any Apple display, including nano-texture glass. This new cloth is made with soft and nonabrasive material.

This new Apple Polishing Cloth is compatible with following devices:

iPhone Models

iPad Models

Mac Models

Apple Watch Models

iPod Models

Display Models

You can order the new Apple Polishing Cloth here for $19.

