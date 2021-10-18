Apple is now selling a $19 Polishing Cloth that can clean any Apple display

Apple is now selling a polishing cloth that can be used to safely and effectively clean any Apple display, including nano-texture glass. This new cloth is made with soft and nonabrasive material.
This new Apple Polishing Cloth is compatible with following devices:
iPhone Models
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone SE (2nd generation)
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone 6
- iPhone 6 Plus
- iPhone SE (1st generation)
iPad Models
- iPad mini (6th generation)
- iPad (9th generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)
- iPad Pro 10.5-inch
- iPad Pro 9.7-inch
- iPad Air (4th generation)
- iPad Air (3rd generation)
- iPad Air 2
- iPad Air (1st generation)
- iPad (8th generation)
- iPad (7th generation)
- iPad (6th generation)
- iPad (5th generation)
- iPad mini (5th generation)
- iPad mini 4
- iPad mini 3
- iPad mini 2
- iPad mini (1st generation)
Mac Models
- MacBook Air (M1, 2020)
- MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2020)
- MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2018 – 2019)
- MacBook Air (13-inch, Early 2015 – 2017)
- MacBook Air (11-inch, Early 2015)
- MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2021)
- MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2021)
- MacBook Pro (13-inch, M1, 2020)
- MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020)
- MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016 – 2019)
- MacBook Pro (Retina, 13-inch, Late 2012 – 2015)
- MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019)
- MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2016 – 2019)
- MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2012 – 2015)
- MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, Early 2015 – 2017)
- iMac (24-inch, M1, 2021)
- iMac (Retina 4K, 21.5-inch, 2019)
- iMac (Retina 4K, 21.5-inch, 2017)
- iMac (Retina 4K, 21.5-inch, Late 2015)
- iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2019 – 2020)
- iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2017)
- iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, Late 2014 – 2015)
- iMac Pro (2017)
Apple Watch Models
- Apple Watch Series 7
- Apple Watch Series 6
- Apple Watch SE
- Apple Watch Series 5
- Apple Watch Series 4
- Apple Watch Series 3
- Apple Watch Series 2
- Apple Watch Series 1
- Apple Watch 1st generation
iPod Models
- iPod touch (7th generation)
- iPod touch (6th generation)
- iPod touch (5th generation)
- iPod nano (7th generation)
- iPod shuffle (4th generation)
Display Models
You can order the new Apple Polishing Cloth here for $19.
