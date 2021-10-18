Apple is now selling a $19 Polishing Cloth that can clean any Apple display

Apple is now selling a polishing cloth that can be used to safely and effectively clean any Apple display, including nano-texture glass. This new cloth is made with soft and nonabrasive material.

This new Apple Polishing Cloth is compatible with following devices:

iPhone Models







iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max





iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max





iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation) iPad Models





iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)



iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch



iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

iPad Air (1st generation)

iPad (8th generation)

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad mini 3

iPad mini 2

iPad mini (1st generation) Mac Models

MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2020)

MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2018 – 2019)

MacBook Air (13-inch, Early 2015 – 2017)

MacBook Air (11-inch, Early 2015)







MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016 – 2019)

MacBook Pro (Retina, 13-inch, Late 2012 – 2015)

MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2016 – 2019)

MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2012 – 2015)

MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, Early 2015 – 2017)





iMac (Retina 4K, 21.5-inch, 2017)

iMac (Retina 4K, 21.5-inch, Late 2015)



iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2017)

iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, Late 2014 – 2015)

iMac Pro (2017) Apple Watch Models

Apple Watch Series 6



Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 4



Apple Watch Series 2

Apple Watch Series 1

Apple Watch 1st generation iPod Models

iPod touch (6th generation)

iPod touch (5th generation)

iPod nano (7th generation)

iPod shuffle (4th generation) Display Models

You can order the new Apple Polishing Cloth here for $19.