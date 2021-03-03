Apple has applied for a new patent that will bring the popular MagSafe charger to iPhones soon. The new patent confirms Apple’s plans to move away from the current charging solution on Apple iPhone.

The patent was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday and shows a MagSafe charger similar to that on the old MacBooks. The patent itself doesn’t talk about the iPhone or any other Apple product but the images look similar to the current iPhones indicating that the patent is for the upcoming iPhones.

This could mean that the upcoming iPhones would have a MagSafe charger moving the company away from the current lighting port. There is no word on when we can expect to see the new charger design. We do, however, expect Apple to make the switch later this year at the annual Apple event.

Via: MacRumors