Apple One subscription plan coming this October

by Pradeep

 

Apple One

Bloomberg today reported that Apple is planning to introduce a new subscription plan named Apple One before end of this year. Apple One subscriptions will bundle of existing Apple subscription services like Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+ and others. Here’s what you can expect from Apple One:

  • Apple One Tier 3: plan: Apple Music and Apple TV+
  • Apple One Tier 2: Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade
  • Apple One Tier 1: Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+ and extra iCloud storage.

Instead of subscribing to these services individually, you can subscribe to Apple One subscription plans to save up to $5 per month. You can expect Apple to announce the Apple One subscriptions during the iPhone 12 series launch.

In addition to the existing subscription services, Apple is planning to introduce a new fitness subscription service to take on Pelton, Nike and others. This new fitness service will also be offered as part of Apple One bundle.

Source: Bloomberg

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments