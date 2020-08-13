Apple One subscription plan coming this October

Bloomberg today reported that Apple is planning to introduce a new subscription plan named Apple One before end of this year. Apple One subscriptions will bundle of existing Apple subscription services like Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+ and others. Here’s what you can expect from Apple One:

Apple One Tier 3: plan: Apple Music and Apple TV+

Apple One Tier 2: Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade

Apple One Tier 1: Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+ and extra iCloud storage.

Instead of subscribing to these services individually, you can subscribe to Apple One subscription plans to save up to $5 per month. You can expect Apple to announce the Apple One subscriptions during the iPhone 12 series launch.

In addition to the existing subscription services, Apple is planning to introduce a new fitness subscription service to take on Pelton, Nike and others. This new fitness service will also be offered as part of Apple One bundle.

Source: Bloomberg