Back at WWDC 2019, Apple launched the brand new Mac Pro which replaced the 2013 Mac Pro from Apple. The new Mac Pro came with improved design and better specs. However, it was priced at $5,999 for the base variant and the max-out Mac Pro was priced at almost $50,000. With the Mac Pro, Apple also teased relatively cheaper GPUs for those who might not be interested in the $2,400 Radeon Pro Vega II GPU upgrade.

Now, 9to5Mac has spotted new GPUs on Apple’s website. The company has given users an option to pick one or two Radeon Pro W5700X GPUs, each with 16GB of memory. Priced at $600 and $1,600, these aren’t exactly cheap but are cheaper compared to the Radeon Pro Vega II. There are rumours that the macOS Catalina can support the Radeon RX 5700 XT but there are no guarantees from Apple or AMD.

The Radeon Pro W5700X is not as powerful as Radeon Pro Vega II but for most users, it will still get the job done and has better value for the money. Apple hasn’t revealed if users can buy the Radeon Pro W5700X MPX module separately after purchasing the Mac but we expect the company to add that option soon. As for the pricing, the standalone MPX module will cost $1,000 because the 580X sells for $400 and that cost is factored into the standalone unit bringing the price to $1,000.