Apple has updated the Apple Music app for Android. The update adds a spatial listening experience on compatible devices, with thousands of tracks in Dolby Atmos available at launch.

Other updates include:

Lossless Audio, a new way to experience uncompromised sound with bit-for-bit accuracy.

Automatic Crossfade, a new way to listen that blends each song into the next for a seamless experience.

Search enhancements to Library, which allow you to find your favourite music more easily with inline search.

Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio requires that your device supports Dolby Atmos in the first instance, something not available in cheaper handsets.

Lossless music uses significantly more data, something all Apple Music users should be on the lookout for.