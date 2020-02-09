In the last couple of years, AMD has been playing catch with Intel dominating the market. However, in 2019, AMD finally managed to catch up to Intel with high-end processors that were good for both workstation use and for gaming. At CES 2020, AMD announced Ryzen processors for laptops and with that the company decided to go head-to-head with Intel in laptop space.

While most of the companies including Microsoft have switched to Ryzen for their new laptops, there was one company that Intel could rely on for loyalty. However, it looks like Intel might not have an ally in the fight against AMD as Apple has decided to switch sides. Apple has been consistent with Intel for around a decade but new evidence suggests that the company might not be considering other options.

A Twitter user recently spotted several AMD processors references inside the source code of MacOS 10.15.4 Beta 1. These include AMD’s “Picasso,” “Renoir,” and “Van Gogh” APUs.

It’s likely that Apple is seeing the value in AMD processors, thanks to AMD’s Zen 2 architecture and Vega based iGPU that capable of handling almost all the GPU intensive tasks.