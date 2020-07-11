Apple releases the new Metal Developer Tools for Windows 10

Apple recently released the new Metal Developer Tools for Windows 10 PCs. Since many game developers have established game or graphics asset creation pipelines that are based on Windows 10. Before including the assets in the app, developers will compile the graphics and compute shaders. The new Metal Developer tools on Windows enable Metal Shading Language (MSL) compilation into Metal Library

Objects allowing developers to target Apple platforms.

Metal Developer Tools for Windows are a collection of Windows-hosted tools, headers and libraries that enable developers using Windows machines to build their Metal shader programs/assets for deployment on iOS, tvOS and macOS.

You can download the tools from Apple here.