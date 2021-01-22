Report: Apple is working on a new thinner and lighter MacBook Air

Bloomberg today reported that Apple is working on a redesigned MacBook Air that will be released in late 2021 or early 2021. This redesigned MacBook Air will feature a thinner and lighter design, next gen Apple M-series processor and MagSafe charging system. To reduce the overall profile of the device, Apple will also shrink the bezels around the display.

Bloomberg added that Apple will be selling this new MacBook Air alongside the current one. The current MacBook Air will become the entry-level model and the upcoming redesigned one will become the premium model in the lineup.

This year, Apple will also release new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros and a redesigned iMac.

Source: Bloomberg