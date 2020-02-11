Apple Mac malware threats growing faster than Windows counterparts

Malwarebytes today released its annual “State of Malware” report. The most interesting part in the report is about malware threat situation on Apple Macs. According to the report, malware threats on Mac are growing faster than their Windows counterparts.

In fact, Malwarebytes detected an average of 11 threats per Mac when compared to the average of 5.8 threats on a Windows client. Also, overall Mac threats increased by more than 400 percent, year-over-year. On Windows, the number of threats detected grew 1% YoY. Malwarebytes reported that consumer threats declined by 2 percent, while business detections increased by nearly 1 million, or 13 percent, YoY.

“A rise in pre-installed malware, adware and multi-vector attacks signals that threat actors are becoming more creative and increasingly persistent with their campaigns. It is imperative that, as an industry, we continue to raise the bar in defending against these sophisticated attacks, actively protecting both users and businesses by flagging and blocking all programs that may violate their privacy, infect their devices, or even turn the infrastructure they depend on against them.” said Marcin Kleczynski, CEO of Malwarebytes.

You can find the full report from Malwarebytes here.

Source: Malwarebytes