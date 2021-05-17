Apple will soon reinvent lossless music streaming for Apple fans

Tomorrow, Apple will announce lossless music streaming for Apple Music customers. Tidal has been supporting lossless music streaming for years. Early this year, Spotify announced Spotify HiFi which delivers CD-quality, lossless audio.

To catch up with Tidal and Spotify, Apple will announce lossless music streaming along with support for Dolby Atmos. As expected, only select titles will support Dolby Atmos and Lossless streaming. Also, you would need compatible headphones to enjoy the new music at higher quality.

Update: Apple’s official announcement regarding lossless music is now live, you can read it here.

via: MacRumors