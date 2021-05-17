Apple Music will support Lossless Audio and Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos in June

As expected, Apple Music today announced the support for Lossless Audio and Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos. Apple Music subscribers can listen to 75 million songs in Lossless Audio. Both the new features will be available for Apple Music subscribers in June at no additional cost.
Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos:
- By default, Apple Music will automatically play Dolby Atmos tracks on all AirPods and Beats headphones with an H1 or W1 chip, as well as the built-in speakers in the latest versions of iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
- Apple Music will be adding new Dolby Atmos tracks constantly and will be curating a special set of Dolby Atmos playlists to help listeners find the music they love. In addition, albums that are available in Dolby Atmos will have a badge on the detail page for easy discovery.
Lossless Audio:
- Apple Music will also make its catalog of more than 75 million songs available in Lossless Audio.
- Apple uses ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) to preserve every single bit of the original audio file.
- To start listening to Lossless Audio, subscribers using the latest version of Apple Music can turn it on in Settings > Music > Audio Quality. Here, they can choose different resolutions for different connections such as cellular, Wi-Fi, or for download.
- Apple Music’s Lossless tier starts at CD quality, which is 16 bit at 44.1 kHz (kilohertz), and goes up to 24 bit at 48 kHz and is playable natively on Apple devices. For the true audiophile, Apple Music also offers Hi-Resolution Lossless all the way up to 24 bit at 192 kHz.
Source: Apple
