Apple’s official Smart Battery Case was designed to extend your iPhone’s battery life by up to 50% while encasing it in a soft microfiber lining on the inside, and a silicone shell on the outside.

The cases support wireless charging and are compatible with Qi-certified chargers, so you can charge both your iPhone and battery case simultaneously. However, some users have reported various charging issues, ranging from intermittent charging when plugged in, or cases that refuse to charge altogether.

If you have an iPhone XS, XS Max or iPhone XR, and you purchased a case between January 2019 and October 2019; there’s a high possibility that you have, or will experience the same issues. That’s why Apple is now offering a replacement Smart Battery Case- free of charge.

Apple emphasises that the safety of the case hasn’t been compromised, and the program was created in response to the influx of reported issues concerning the Battery Cases’ charging.

To be eligible for the replacement program, you need to have purchased a Smart Battery Case within the months of January through October last year for the following iPhones: iPhone XS, XS Max or iPhone XR. Apple stated that any other Smart battery case is not part of the program.

If the scheme applies to you, take your defective case down to your nearest Apple Store, or an Apple Authorised Service Provider; where you will get a replacement, and the old case will be disposed of in an eco-conscious way.

The program is valid for two years after the first retail sale of the battery case.

Source: wccftech