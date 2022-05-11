After 20 long years, Apple has announced that they’re finally discontinuing the iPod Touch, putting an end to the model line once and for all.

In a news post titled “the music lives on” Apple has announced that the iPod touch, the only remaining member of the iPod product line, will now only be available while supplies last, as they’re completely discontinuing the device.

In what you might expect to be a somber news post, Apple didn’t dwell on the discontinuation of one of its most iconic devices, as instead Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, Greg Joswiak, celebrated the history of the iPod and how it “redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared.”

“Today, the spirit of iPod lives on,” Joswiak continued as he detailed that all of Apple’s products “from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV,” have had the iPod’s “incredible music experience” built into them.

With almost any device, including those running Android, now able to use Apple Music there has been steadily less and less need for the iPod, especially since the aging device didn’t receive any major updates or improvements to keep it relevant.

While the original iPod will always remain a classic and vitally important device in Apple’s history, many of the audiophiles that the iPod first appealed to have moved to bigger and better devices such as the mighty Fiio M17.