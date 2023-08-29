Apple will announce iPhone 15 series at a special event on September 12th

Apple has announced that it will hold a special event on Tuesday, September 12 at 10:00 a.m. PT at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. Apple is expected to announce the new iPhone 15 series and Apple Watch Series 9 at this event.

Like last year, we are expecting the event to be prerecorded and streamed online. However, Apple is inviting journalists and media representatives to attend the event in person to get hands-on experience of the new devices.

The highlight of the event will be the new iPhone 15 lineup, which will include four models:

6.1-inch iPhone 15

6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus

6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro

6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models will feature thinner bezels, a titanium frame, A17 chip which is built on 3nm process, and an Action button that will be customizable. Also, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a periscope zoom lens that will enable up to 5x optical zoom. All iPhone 15 series models will have Dynamic Island, new 5G Qualcomm modem, and a USB-C port for charging and data transfer.

Due to the new A17 chip, titanium frame and improved camera, the Pro models will cost more than the usual price. The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to start at $1,099, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to start at $1,199.