According to a report published by Nikkei Asia Apple has cut the production of iPad to meet the heavy demand for the iPhone 13. Apple has reportedly planned to allocate some iPad components for use in its latest iPhone models, thus ensuring the smooth production of the latter. The report says that the latest iPhone 13 will also use some components that are intended for the older iPhones.

This is not the first time that Apple has prioritized iPhone production over iPad. The Cupertino tech giant opted for a similar strategy last year due to the supply chain constraints resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is doing a repeat of what it did last year as the supply chain constraints continue to plague the industry.

Although Apple hasn’t commented on the authenticity of the report, the company recently informed the users via its website that it’s pushed back the delivery date by up to five to six weeks from the promised launch date. According to some industry analysts, the ongoing global chip shortage and heavy demand for the latest iPhone model might have played spoilsport leading to the delay of shipment.

Are you one of those who pre-ordered the iPhone 13 early? If yes., has Apple delivered it to you? Let’s know down in the comments.