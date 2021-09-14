Apple announces iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini with improved performance, new camera features and more

by Pradeep

 

Apple iPhone 13

At a press event today, Apple announced the new iPhone 13 and iPhone Mini with smaller notch on the front display, high-refresh rate display on Pro models and more. Find the details below.

  • 20% smaller notch on the front.
  • Bigger battery.
  • Super Retina XDR display with 1200 nits peak brightness.
  • Supports Dolby Vision, HDR10.
  • Apple A15 Bionic 6-core processor based on 5nm for improved performance.
  • 15.8 TOPS neural performance.
  • Available in 5 colors.
  • Dual cameras (Wide and Ultra wide) on the back with Sensor Shift OIS for better low-light performance.
  • New Cinematic mode for video recording.
  • 5G support with wider coverage in 60 countries and regions.
  • Better Battery life. 2.5 hours better battery life than iPhone 12.
  • Starts at $699 for iPhone 13 Mini and $799 for iPhone 13.

Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini features:

  • iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini have been redesigned on the inside and out, and come in five gorgeous colors featuring a durable flat-edge design and an elegant aluminum frame. The 6.1-inch and 5.4-inch displays feature Ceramic Shield on the front, exclusive to iPhone and tougher than any smartphone glass.
  • Both models have an industry-leading IP68 rating for water resistance, and are designed to protect against spills from common liquids.
  • A redesigned rear camera layout with diagonally arranged lenses enables the advanced dual-camera system, and a redesigned TrueDepth camera system is smaller while still packing in the same breakthrough technologies, including Face ID, the most secure facial authentication in a smartphone, but offering more display area.
  • The improved Super Retina XDR OLED displays deliver an incredible contrast ratio for true blacks and a 28 percent increase in max outdoor brightness at 800 nits, with higher peak brightness for HDR content like photos and videos at 1200 nits, all while being more power efficient.
  • iPhone 13 delivers incredible all-day battery life,4 offering up to two and a half more hours in a day than iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 mini provides up to an hour and a half more in a day than iPhone 12 mini.
  • The new Wide camera, with 1.7 µm pixels, comes with the biggest sensor ever in an iPhone dual-camera system and is capable of gathering 47 percent more light for less noise and brighter results. Sensor-shift OIS — a technology introduced in iPhone 12 Pro Max and not found in any other smartphone — also comes to the Wide camera, even in the more compact iPhone 13 mini.
  • A faster Neural Engine in A15 Bionic, new image signal processor (ISP), and advancements in computational photography power all-new features on iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. Photographic Styles allows users to bring their personal photo preferences to every image while still benefitting from Apple’s multiframe image processing.
  • A new 6-core CPU with two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores is up to 50 percent faster than the competition, the fastest in any smartphone, and handles demanding tasks smoothly and efficiently, while the new 4-core GPU is up to 30 percent faster than the competition and enables more lifelike visuals and lighting effects in graphics-intensive games. The new 16-core Neural Engine is capable of 15.8 trillion operations per second, enabling even faster machine learning computations for third-party app experiences
  • iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will be available in pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED in a new entry-level capacity of 128GB for double the storage, as well as 256GB and 512GB capacities.

Source: Apple

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments