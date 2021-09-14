Apple announces iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini with improved performance, new camera features and more

At a press event today, Apple announced the new iPhone 13 and iPhone Mini with smaller notch on the front display, high-refresh rate display on Pro models and more. Find the details below.
- 20% smaller notch on the front.
- Bigger battery.
- Super Retina XDR display with 1200 nits peak brightness.
- Supports Dolby Vision, HDR10.
- Apple A15 Bionic 6-core processor based on 5nm for improved performance.
- 15.8 TOPS neural performance.
- Available in 5 colors.
- Dual cameras (Wide and Ultra wide) on the back with Sensor Shift OIS for better low-light performance.
- New Cinematic mode for video recording.
- 5G support with wider coverage in 60 countries and regions.
- Better Battery life. 2.5 hours better battery life than iPhone 12.
- Starts at $699 for iPhone 13 Mini and $799 for iPhone 13.
Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini features:
- iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini have been redesigned on the inside and out, and come in five gorgeous colors featuring a durable flat-edge design and an elegant aluminum frame. The 6.1-inch and 5.4-inch displays feature Ceramic Shield on the front, exclusive to iPhone and tougher than any smartphone glass.
- Both models have an industry-leading IP68 rating for water resistance, and are designed to protect against spills from common liquids.
- A redesigned rear camera layout with diagonally arranged lenses enables the advanced dual-camera system, and a redesigned TrueDepth camera system is smaller while still packing in the same breakthrough technologies, including Face ID, the most secure facial authentication in a smartphone, but offering more display area.
- The improved Super Retina XDR OLED displays deliver an incredible contrast ratio for true blacks and a 28 percent increase in max outdoor brightness at 800 nits, with higher peak brightness for HDR content like photos and videos at 1200 nits, all while being more power efficient.
- iPhone 13 delivers incredible all-day battery life,4 offering up to two and a half more hours in a day than iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 mini provides up to an hour and a half more in a day than iPhone 12 mini.
- The new Wide camera, with 1.7 µm pixels, comes with the biggest sensor ever in an iPhone dual-camera system and is capable of gathering 47 percent more light for less noise and brighter results. Sensor-shift OIS — a technology introduced in iPhone 12 Pro Max and not found in any other smartphone — also comes to the Wide camera, even in the more compact iPhone 13 mini.
- A faster Neural Engine in A15 Bionic, new image signal processor (ISP), and advancements in computational photography power all-new features on iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. Photographic Styles allows users to bring their personal photo preferences to every image while still benefitting from Apple’s multiframe image processing.
- A new 6-core CPU with two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores is up to 50 percent faster than the competition, the fastest in any smartphone, and handles demanding tasks smoothly and efficiently, while the new 4-core GPU is up to 30 percent faster than the competition and enables more lifelike visuals and lighting effects in graphics-intensive games. The new 16-core Neural Engine is capable of 15.8 trillion operations per second, enabling even faster machine learning computations for third-party app experiences
- iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will be available in pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED in a new entry-level capacity of 128GB for double the storage, as well as 256GB and 512GB capacities.
Source: Apple
