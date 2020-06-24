Apple iOS 14 brings big update for Camera app, can now shoot photos up to 90% faster

Early this week, Apple announced iOS 14 preview with several new features including the redesigned home screen experience, improved Siri, updated Maps app and more. During the keynote, Apple only highlighted the major features, you can read about them here. This iOS 14 release comes with a major update for Camera app.

Every year, Apple delivers new camera features and improvements when they release a new iPhone. Even if some of the new features are not hardware dependent, Apple generally will not release them to older iPhones. But with the new iOS 14, even older iPhones are getting some new improvements.

The updated Camera app in iOS 14 will allow you to take photos even quicker (up to 90% faster), with faster time to first shot and faster shot-to-shot performance. There is a new exposure compensation control that allows you to lock an exposure value while separately locking camera focus for a specific shot. Also, QuickTake video in Photo mode feature is now available on older devices like iPhone XS. Find the full change log below.

Improved shot-to-shot performance: You can now shoot photos up to 90% faster, at up to 4 frames per second. Time to first shot is now up to 25% faster, and Portrait shot-to-shot is up to 15% faster. And with a new setting to prioritize faster shooting, Camera can intelligently modify how photos are processed so you can shoot even faster and never miss a shot.

QuickTake video on iPhone XR and iPhone XS: You can now capture QuickTake video in Photo mode on iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max.

Quick toggles in Video mode: All iPhone models now feature quick toggles to change video resolution and frame rate in Video mode.

Updated Night mode capture experience: When taking photos in Night mode on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, the camera uses the gyroscope to provide a guidance indicator to help you stay steady throughout the capture. And you have the option to cancel in mid-capture rather than waiting for the capture to finish.

Exposure compensation control: You can now lock an exposure compensation value for photos and videos for an entire camera session while separately locking camera focus and exposure for a specific shot. Supported on iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, and later.

Capture burst photos and QuickTake video with volume buttons: A new option allows you to capture burst photos by pressing the Volume Up button, and QuickTake video can be captured on iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, and later using the Volume Down button.

Mirror photos taken on front camera: A new option in Settings lets you capture mirrored selfies, which reflect the front camera preview.

QR code reading enhancements: Improvements to QR code reading make it easy to scan codes, even if they're small or wrapped around objects.

This iOS 14 update will be available for iPhone 6s or newer iPhone models.

Source: Apple