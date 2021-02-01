Apple releases iOS 14.5 developer beta with Xbox Series X controller support and more

Today, Apple released the iOS 14.5 developer beta with some new features. In this update, Apple has added support for the new Xbox Series X controller and the Sony PS5 DualSense controller.

This iOS 14.5 release now allows users to unlock their iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask if they are also wearing their Apple Watch.

In this update, Apple has also enabled 5G dual sim support worldwide. Previously, 5G dual sim support was limited to Chinese users. Finally, you can cast Apple Fitness+ workouts with AirPlay 2.

This beta version of iOS 14.5 also includes bug fixes and small improvements.