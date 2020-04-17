Apple releases new feature to improve the lifespan of MacBook battery

Apple yesterday announced a new battery health management feature in macOS Catalina 10.15.5 that will improve the lifespan of MacBook’s battery. As you all know, lithium-ion batteries become less effective as they get older. As the battery ages chemically, its charging capacity also gets smaller.

To improve the lifespan of these batteries, Apple’s new feature will reduce the rate at which it chemically ages by monitoring your battery’s temperature history and its charging patterns.

Based on the measurements that it collects, battery health management may reduce your battery’s maximum charge when in this mode. This happens as needed to ensure that your battery charges to a level that’s optimized for your usage—reducing wear on the battery, and slowing its chemical aging.

There is one downside in this feature. Turning on this feature will reduce the battery life of MacBook. If you want maximum battery life from your MacBook, you need to turn of this feature. Battery health management feature is on by default when you buy a new MacBook with macOS 10.15.5, or after you upgrade to macOS 10.15.5.

If you want to turn it off, follow these steps:

Choose System Preferences from the Apple menu, then click Energy Saver. Click Battery Health. Deselect Battery health management, then click OK. Click Turn Off.

Source: Apple