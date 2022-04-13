Apple has launched a new version of iMovie for iPads and iPhones that boasts storyboards to help aspiring content creators make movie magic with ease.

Featuring 20 pre-made templates for different video styles, such as “DIYs, cooking tutorials, product reviews, science experiments, and more” iMovie’s new storyboards are designed to help “aspiring content creators and moviemakers learn to edit and improve their video storytelling skills.”

According to Apple, these storyboards should inspire plenty of creativity by making it easier to get started on a video project, as users are given “flexible shot lists and step-by-step guidance on which clips to capture for each video type.”

Thankfully within iMovie’s storyboard templates shots can still be added, reordered, and deleted from a storyboard as needed, so this new feature shouldn’t limit your creativity once you decide to push yourself beyond the bounds of its placeholder framework.

Alongside the storyboards feature, iMovie 3.0 also introduces “Magic Movie,” which allows users to “create beautiful custom videos — complete with titles, transitions, and music — in just a few taps,” as the Movie Magic software does all the hard work for you.