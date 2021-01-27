Apple releases new iCloud for Windows update with support for iCloud Passwords Chrome extension

With iCloud for Windows, users can keep their photos, videos, mail, calendar, files, and other stuff they store in iCloud up to date and available on their Windows PC. Apple recently released an updated iCloud app for Windows users with a couple of improvements.

First, iCloud for Windows now comes with support for the iCloud Passwords Chrome extension. This new Chrome extension will allow iCloud users to access the iCloud Keychain passwords on Windows PCs. Second, this iCloud for Windows update comes with an improved Folder Sharing UI.

You can download the updated Apple iCloud for Windows app from the source link below.

Source: Microsoft