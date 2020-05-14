Momentum is building behind Apple’s as-yet-unannounced VR headset, with the company confirming it has purchased NextVR, a virtual reality content company.

NextVR specialized in using VR to put viewers right there in the action for NBA games, WWE, boxing, NHRA, ICC soccer, concerts, offering exclusive behind-the-scenes music experiences and stand-up comedy events. It also allowed you to explore other NextVR original content such as haunted locations with Paranormal Evidence, and more.

NextVR is expected to help Apple offer AR and VR content for its upcoming platform. NextVR current offers content for VR headsets ranging from the Oculus Rift to HTC Vive and more and has deals with sports leagues including the National Basketball Association and entertainment networks such as Fox Sports.

The service has now shut down, however, and this content is expected to be withdrawn.

The deal was reportedly worth $100 million, but Apple has not confirmed any such details.

According to sources close to Apple, the company is working on a project codenamed T288 focuses on the development of both AR and VR headsets. However, the project is still in its early days but if all goes according to the plan, we might see Apple-branded headsets as early as 2021.

via Pocketnow