Apple launches its own free COVID-19 Screening Tool app and website

Apple today announced the launch of its free COVID-19 Screening Tool app and website. This new tool was developed by Apple in partnership with The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This COVID-19 Screening tool can help you understand what to do next about COVID-19.

Here’s what this new tool does:

The COVID-19 app and website allow users to answer a series of questions around risk factors, recent exposure and symptoms for themselves or a loved one.

In turn, they will receive CDC recommendations on next steps, including guidance on social distancing and self-isolating, how to closely monitor symptoms, whether or not a test is recommended at this time, and when to contact a medical provider.

This new screening tool is designed to be a resource for individuals and does not replace instructions from healthcare providers or guidance from state and local health authorities.

The app and website also offer access to resources to help people stay informed and get the support they need.

Apple mentioned that it will not store the answers it collects from the screening tool. You can check out Apple’s COVID-19 Screening Tool on the web here and COVID-19 app is available here on the App Store. Apple today also mentioned that users in the US may also ask Siri, “How do I know if I have coronavirus?” to access guidance and resources from the CDC.