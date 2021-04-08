Apple’s Find My app now supports third-party products

Apple yesterday released the updated Find My app which now allows third-party products to use the capabilities of Apple’s Find My network. With this support, 3rd party product customers can use Apple’s Find My app to locate and keep track of the products. New products from Belkin, Chipolo, and VanMoof with support for Apple Find My app will be available beginning next week.

The Find My network is a crowdsourced network of hundreds of millions of Apple devices that use Bluetooth wireless technology to detect missing devices or items nearby, and report their approximate location back to the owner. The entire process is end-to-end encrypted and anonymous, so no one else, not even Apple or the third-party manufacturer, can view a device’s location or information.

“For more than a decade, our customers have relied on Find My to locate their missing or stolen Apple devices, all while protecting their privacy,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “Now we’re bringing the powerful finding capabilities of Find My, one of our most popular services, to more people with the Find My network accessory program. We’re thrilled to see how Belkin, Chipolo, and VanMoof are utilizing this technology, and can’t wait to see what other partners create.”

Source: Apple