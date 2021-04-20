Apple finally announces AirTag, a Bluetooth tracker for iOS devices

After so many leaks, Apple today finally announced AirTags, a Bluetooth and UWB tracker for iOS devices. Similar to the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag, you can use your iOS device to easily find your lost item in your environment.
- Each round AirTag is small and lightweight, features precision-etched polished stainless steel, and is IP67 water- and dust-resistant.
- A built-in speaker plays sounds to help locate AirTag, while a removable cover makes it easy for users to replace the battery.
- AirTag features the same magical setup experience as AirPods — just bring AirTag close to iPhone and it will connect.
- Users can assign AirTag to an item and name it with a default like “Keys” or “Jacket,” or provide a custom name of their choosing.
- Customers can personalize AirTag with free engraving, including text and a selection of 31 emoji, when purchasing from apple.com or the Apple Store app.
Here’s how AirTag works:
Once AirTag is set up, it will appear in the new Items tab in the Find My app, where users can view the item’s current or last known location on a map. If a user misplaces their item and it is within Bluetooth range, they can use the Find My app to play a sound from the AirTag to help locate it. Users can also ask Siri to find their item, and AirTag will play a sound if it is nearby.
Each AirTag will cost $29 and when you purchase 4 of them together, it will cost $99.
Apple AirTag will be available from April 30th.