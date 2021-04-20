Apple finally announces AirTag, a Bluetooth tracker for iOS devices

After so many leaks, Apple today finally announced AirTags, a Bluetooth and UWB tracker for iOS devices. Similar to the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag, you can use your iOS device to easily find your lost item in your environment.

Each round AirTag is small and lightweight, features precision-etched polished stainless steel, and is IP67 water- and dust-resistant.

A built-in speaker plays sounds to help locate AirTag, while a removable cover makes it easy for users to replace the battery.

AirTag features the same magical setup experience as AirPods — just bring AirTag close to iPhone and it will connect.

Users can assign AirTag to an item and name it with a default like “Keys” or “Jacket,” or provide a custom name of their choosing.

Customers can personalize AirTag with free engraving, including text and a selection of 31 emoji, when purchasing from apple.com or the Apple Store app.

Here’s how AirTag works:

Once AirTag is set up, it will appear in the new Items tab in the Find My app, where users can view the item’s current or last known location on a map. If a user misplaces their item and it is within Bluetooth range, they can use the Find My app to play a sound from the AirTag to help locate it. Users can also ask Siri to find their item, and AirTag will play a sound if it is nearby.

Each AirTag will cost $29 and when you purchase 4 of them together, it will cost $99.

Apple AirTag will be available from April 30th.