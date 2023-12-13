Apple expands Self-Service Repair program, launches Diagnostics tool

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Apple has announced its Self-Service Repair program. The program now encompasses iPhone 15 models and M2-powered Macs, including MacBooks, Mac mini, Mac Pro, and Mac Studio.

Self-Service Repair has expanded to 24 new European countries, bringing its total reach to 33 countries and 24 languages. This expansion supports 35 Apple products in total.

Apple has introduced Apple Diagnostics for Self-Service Repair. Currently available in the United States, this tool allows users to diagnose potential device issues, similar to Apple Authorized Service Providers and Independent Repair Providers.

The tool analyzes device components and identifies parts that might require repair, offering users greater control and understanding of their device’s health. European availability is expected in 2024.

What is Self-Service Repair?

Self-Service Repair provides individuals with the necessary tools, manuals, and genuine Apple parts to repair their devices. This program caters to users comfortable with electronic repair and seeks to offer a convenient and cost-effective alternative.

This move aims to support users who prefer to repair their devices while still providing professional support for those needing it. However, it remains to be seen if customers who struggle with complex hardware will be able to excel at using these tools.